West Ham United would want a substantial loan fee and an obligation to buy in any deal to let Gianluca Scamacca leave on a temporary basis, it has been claimed in Italy.

Scamacca, 24, joined the Hammers from Sassuolo last year but failed to establish himself in east London during an injury-plagued season.

West Ham now ready to looking to offload the Italian forward this summer as David Moyes reshapes his squad for next term.

Scamacca has serious interest from Italy where AC Milan, Roma and Inter are all admirers.

The Italian sides favour a loan deal, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, West Ham would not make such an agreement easy.

They would want a loan fee, combined with an obligation to buy including in the deal.

West Ham might be prepared for the obligation to be dependent on Scamacca, who was absent through injury from March, making a set number of appearances.

A move back to the familiar environment of Serie A is said to appeal to Scamacca, who is down the pecking order under Moyes at the London Stadium.