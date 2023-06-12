Wolves could be tempted to sell defender Max Kilman this summer if they receive a big-money offer for him, according to The Athletic.

The 26-year-old centre-back has been an impressive presence at the heart of Wolves’ backline and impressed many with his performances last season.

Signed from non-league side Maidenhead United in 2018, Kilman has progressed to become a key player in the Wolves team and is touted as the club’s next captain.

West Ham are one of the Premier League clubs considering moving for the centre-back this summer.

And it has been claimed that Wolves could be open to selling the defender in the upcoming transfer window.

The club would prefer to keep the player beyond the end of the next window but their financial reality is different.

Wolves need a net transfer profit this summer and could likely be tempted to sell Kilman if they can find a cheaper replacement.

Offers around £30m for the defender could be too tempting for Wolves to reject in the coming weeks and months.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham or any other club will try to snare Kilman away from Wolves this summer.