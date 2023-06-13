Aston Villa are admirers of Mallorca midfielder Lee Kang-In, who is set to join Paris Saint Germain now, according to South Korean journalist Sungmo Lee.

Lee, 22, was an integral part of Mallorca as the midfield talent played in 36 La Liga matches for the Spanish outfit in the recently-concluded season while bagging six goals and providing seven assists.

His commanding presence in the middle of the park for the Spanish side drew the attention of several clubs, including Newcastle United, Wolves and PSG.

But it is suggested that the French outfit have won the race to sign the highly-rated South Korean international following the completion of his medical.

Now it is claimed that Aston Villa had real admiration for Lee as a player.

Unai Emery is set to miss out on a player that he was interested in adding to his midfield options for next season.

It remains to be seen whether the Villa Park outfit will regret not moving the extra mile to secure Lee’s services.

It is unclear whether Aston Villa tried to move for the player but found the competition from PSG too strong.