Bayern Munich’s new sports committee have decided a deal for that West Ham United star and Arsenal target Declan Rice is off the table at the moment.

The West Ham captain is the centre of transfer interest from several clubs this summer as he is set to enter the last year of his contract with the Hammers.

It has been suggested that Rice has refused several contract extension approaches from West Ham and that his mind is set on leaving the London Stadium this summer.

Rice has no shortage of courtiers in the transfer market and Arsenal have been favourites to land the West Ham star.

German giant Bayern Munich are also interested in acquiring the services of the English midfielder.

And it has also been suggested that Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel met the player and his family to discuss a potential deal.

However, according to German magazine Sport Bild, Bayern Munich’s new sports committee have decided against pursuing a deal for Rice at the moment.

Arsenal are currently leading the race for Rice and to acquire the player’s signature, they have to splash out big money.