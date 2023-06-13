Brendan Rodgers has other options on his table but Celtic are eyeing finalising his return to Parkhead as their manager this week, according to the National World.

Celtic are on the lookout for a new manager after Ange Postecoglou decided to pack his bags for Tottenham after winning the domestic treble last season.

Several names have been on their radar but the club are now closing in on a deal to bring back Rodgers to Parkhead.

His return to Celtic seemed unlikely initially given the acrimonious way he parted ways with the club to join Leicester City in February 2019.

But the Celtic board pitched for him given his unprecedented success in his previous stint when the club went a whole domestic season without a defeat.

Rodgers left Leicester City towards the end of last season and has been on the radar of a few clubs in the Premier League.

However, despite having other options on his table, he is claimed to be edging close to a return to Parkhead.

Celtic are hoping to finalise a deal to get Rodgers back to the club as their manager sometime this week or next week at the latest.

It remains to be seen what kind of reception he receives from Celtic fans next season if he returns as their manager.