Vejle have convinced West Ham United loanee Nathan Trott to extend his loan spell with the Danish outfit for another year.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper came through the academy ranks at West Ham and has made one senior appearance for the Hammers.

Last summer, West Ham sent Trott on a development loan to Danish second division outfit Vejle to gain regular game time.

Despite a slow start in life with Vejle, the goalkeeper managed to establish himself as a regular in the starting line-up.

Trott helped the Danish outfit earn promotion to the first division by keeping ten clean sheets out of 20 outings.

The goalkeeper is set to enter the final year of his contract with West Ham and is due to return to the London Stadium at the end of his loan spell.

However, according to Danish outlet BT, Vejle have convinced Trott to stay for another year with the club to help them in the first division.

It is suggested West Ham have also been convinced that the best thing for Trott would be another season in Denmark and specifically in the Danish top flight.