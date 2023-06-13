Bayern Munich’s hierarchy remain in two minds about trying to sign Arsenal midfield target Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer.

Rice is expected to leave West Ham after delivering the Europa Conference League in possibly his last game for the club.

Arsenal have been the favourites to land him and have been putting in the legwork to sign the midfielder for several months.

Bayern Munich are also interested, with coach Thomas Tuchel personally meeting Rice and his father in London in recent weeks.

But according to Sky Deutschland, the German champions remain sceptical about signing him.

Tuchel is pushing to sign him but his bosses in the club hierarchy remain in two minds about spending big money on Rice.

There will be another internal meeting today about whether to push ahead with their pursuit of the West Ham captain this summer.

Arsenal are already working on a deal worth €100m for the midfielder and West Ham are expected to agree to such a package.

Bayern Munich are aware of the imminent bid from Arsenal but they have not made a decision on Rice yet.