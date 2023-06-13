Newly promoted Serie A side Genoa are interested in getting their hands on Jean-Philippe Mateta from Crystal Palace this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Mateta was a bit-part player at Palace last season and has been widely linked with a move away from Selhurst Park this summer.

Crystal Palace want to get in cash from his sale and the forward is also keen to get a fresh start at a new club next season.

Everton were interested in him in the winter window and have been tipped to rekindle their pursuit of the forward this summer.

But it has been claimed that Mateta could also have an offer to move to Italy in the upcoming transfer window.

The Frenchman is claimed to be on the wish list of newly-promoted Serie A side Genoa this summer.

The Italian side finished in Serie B last season and earned promotion back to Serie A after getting relegated from the Italian top tier last year.

They want to add more attacking options to their squad and Mateta is a player they are interested in signing.

However, they are likely to try and get him on a loan deal with an option to buy while Crystal Palace would favour an outright sale.

The Eagles want somewhere around £15m, which would go into their transfer kitty for the summer.