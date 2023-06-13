Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles has attracted the interest of as many as five Premier League clubs this summer, according to journalist Mark McAdam.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Southampton and could do little to stop them from getting relegated from the Premier League.

Arsenal have not offered him a new contract and the midfielder will be moving on a free transfer this summer.

His agent has been touting him around clubs across Europe and there is considerable interest in Maitland-Niles.

It has been claimed that several Premier League teams have shown an interest in getting their hands on him.

As many as five sides in the English top flight have asked to be kept informed about developments around the midfielder’s future.

However, he also has two concrete offers on his table from Germany and Turkey that he could take up.

It remains to be seen whether he waits for concrete offers to land on his table from clubs in the Premier League or decides to leave England.

Maitland-Niles has experience of playing abroad when he spent the latter half of the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Roma.