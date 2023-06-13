Former Leeds United director of football Victor Orta is already looking at positions Sevilla need as he closes in on becoming their next sporting director, it has been claimed in France.

Leeds parted ways with Orta in May when the Whites were fighting their eventual relegation in the recently-concluded season.

Orta faced severe flak from some Leeds fans due to his choice of managers, before and after Marcelo Bielsa, and the recruitment of players.

During his tenure as director of football, the Yorkshire outfit witnessed managerial upheaval and Orta failed to provide the players needed to keep the team afloat in the Premier League.

The departures of ex-Leeds boss Javi Gracia and Orta’s almost coincided before Sam Allardyce took over as Whites boss but he failed to steer the side to the Premier League safety.

However, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Orta is now in pole position to take over the role of sporting director at Sevilla if the Spanish outfit lose their current football director Monchi to Aston Villa.

It is also claimed that the Spanish director has already taken the initiative to look for players in the positions Sevilla need to fill.

The 44-year-old Spaniard will be hoping to start afresh as a sporting director in his home country after his lacklustre six-year spell at Leeds.

Orta will look to rebuild his reputation at Sevilla, but it is unclear if another Premier League side will look to appoint him in the future.