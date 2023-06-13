Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio set to meet Chelsea to test how far the London club are willing to go to sign Andre Onana in the summer.

Onana joined Inter last summer from Ajax and impressed with his performances for the Italian club, recently catching the eye in the Champions League final.

Chelsea are in search of a goalkeeper and they have pinpointed the 27-year-old as a perfect fit.

The Cameroon international has four more years left on his contract and Inter have slapped a €70m transfer tag on him.

Chelsea do not believe Onana commends the asking price the Italian outfit have put on him and want to negotiate down the transfer fee.

According to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, the Inter sporting director is set to hold a meeting with Chelsea representatives regarding a deal for Onana.

And it has been suggested that Ausilio wants to check how far the Blues are willing to go for Onana.

The Nerazzurri will discuss whether Romelu Lukaku and Kalodou Koulibaly can become part of the deal.

And the Italian club could also ask about Trevoh Chalobah’s availability as part-exchange in any deal for Onana.