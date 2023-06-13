Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber has spoken to Leeds United and is seeking a fresh challenge, according to the Press Association.

Leeds are getting new majority owners in the form of the 49ers Enterprises and their priority is to bring in a new manager.

But the fresh Leeds hierarchy are also looking to bring in a sporting director who could replace Victor Orta.

The Spaniard parted ways with Leeds before the end of last season as he paid the price for a series of poor signings.

Webber is said to be on Leeds’ radar for the sporting director role and he is claimed to have spoken to the Whites already.

The Welshman has been at Norwich City since 2017 and his work at Carrow Road has been widely admired.

The 39-year-old is now claimed to be seeking a fresh challenge and is open to joining a new club.

Leeds have their eyes on him and the two sides had conversations over a role several weeks ago.

For now, Leeds are focused on bringing in a new manager but Webber appears to be a candidate to become the next Whites sporting director.