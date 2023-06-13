Portsmouth are keen on loaning out Josh Oluwayemi and Toby Steward in the summer to aid their development, according to The News.

Pompey have identified the goalkeeper position as one of their priorities in the upcoming transfer window.

Last season, West Brom’s Josh Griffith and Luton Town’s Matt Macey were in charge of goalkeeping duties for the majority of the campaign.

And following the departure of the two loanees, Portsmouth are left with young Oluwayemi and Steward as their only goalkeeper options.

But it has been claimed that boss John Mousinho wants to send Oluwayemi and Steward on loan this summer to help them continue their development.

And Portsmouth are looking to bring in a first-choice goalkeeper as well as a number two in the upcoming window.

Oluwayemi joined Portsmouth last summer on a free transfer and made a total of nine appearances for Pompey, keeping four clean sheets.

Steward,18, signed his first professional contract with Pompey in February 2022 but is yet to make a senior outing for Mousinho’s side.

It now remains to be seen whether Portsmouth will be able to land their desired goalkeeping targets in the upcoming window and send Oluwayemi and Steward on loan.