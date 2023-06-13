Tottenham Hotspur have missed out on highly rated Jamaldeen Jimoh after being reluctant to match Aston Villa’s lucrative package for the West Brom academy starlet, according to the Birmingham Mail.

Spurs are keen to add talents to their academy set-up as they look to ensure a good flow of players through to the first team.

They zeroed in on West Brom’s midfielder Jimoh and were keen to take him to north London, but have been beaten to the punch.

It is claimed that the lucrative package Aston Villa put in front of Jimoh was one which Tottenham were unwilling to match.

Aston Villa are said to be paying £1m to get the deal done and West Brom will also receive ten per cent of any future transfer for the player.

Jimoh, 16, has so far earned seven caps for England Under-17s while bagging one goal and providing two assists, being considered a hot prospect for the future.

All eyes will be on whether Tottenham regret not going the extra mile to land Jimoh, who will continue his development at Aston Villa.

Spurs appointed Ange Postecoglou as their permanent manager recently and it remains to be seen how the proven boss wields his wand with respect to dealing with the academy starlets and giving them breakthroughs.