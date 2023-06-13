Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to meet Brentford’s asking price for David Raya early in the transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Raya wants to leave Brentford this summer and Tottenham have held talks with his representatives over taking him to north London.

Ange Postecoglou wants a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris and the Spaniard is being seen as a Premier League-experienced option.

Brentford are aware that they need to sell Raya due to his contract expiring next year but want somewhere around £40m from his departure.

And it has been claimed that Spurs are unlikely to agree to pay that figure so early in the transfer window.

Tottenham are known for being tough negotiators and have an affinity for dragging out negotiations out in order to lower the transfer price; Raya is also pushing for the move to happen.

The north London club are not keen to meet Brentford’s asking price for Raya, at least not this early in the window.

But there are more clubs interested in the Spaniard with as many as three more teams in verbal contact with Brentford for the goalkeeper.

Raya’s agent has already threatened Brentford that the player will see out his contract and leave on a free transfer next summer if they do not lower their asking price.