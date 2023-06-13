West Ham United have indicated to Yunus Musah’s entourage that they are considering making an offer for the Valencia midfielder.

Valencia signed the US international from the Arsenal academy in 2018 and he has progressed to the first team with the Spanish club.

He was a key part of the Valencia squad last season but the Spanish club are open to selling him in order to raise some cash.

His agents have been offering him around Europe but they are yet to receive any concrete offers from a club.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, West Ham are one club who have made an enquiry about trying to sign Musah.

But they are yet to move beyond making an enquiry and are tipped as unlikely to want to meet Valencia’s €25m asking price.

However, they have informed his representatives that the club are considering tabling a bid for the midfielder.

David Moyes is looking to reinforce his midfield options with Declan Rice expected to leave the club this summer.

And Musah is one of the players the Hammers are weighing up as an option in the upcoming transfer window.