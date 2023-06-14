Arsenal would be willing to step up on their interest in Kai Havertz if Chelsea agree to lower their asking price, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Havertz has two years left on his current contract and has shown no inclination towards signing a new deal.

The German is a player that Chelsea would be open to offers for but for the moment, no club are willing to take up the bait.

It has been claimed that the Blues want somewhere around £70m before agreeing to sell the Germany international this summer.

Arsenal have been discussing a move for Havertz internally but are not prepared to move at the current price range.

The Gunners are ready to heat up the pursuit of the attacking midfielder if Chelsea agree to lower their asking price.

Mikel Arteta is a fan of the German but is not ready to overpay to a Premier League rival to sign him.

Real Madrid are also interested in Havertz but are not prepared to pay more than £50m for him at the moment.

Chelsea are finding it hard to sell players due to their asking prices with Manchester United also willing to the play the waiting game in the negotiations for Mason Mount.