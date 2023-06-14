Brendan Rodgers would earn more at Parkhead than the contract he was on when he previously left Celtic in 2019, if he takes the Bhoys job, according to STV.

The Northern Irishman is the favourite to fill the managerial seat left by Ange Postecoglou who moved to Tottenham this summer.

A high-level Celtic contingent travelled to England over the last weekend to hold talks with Rodgers to pitch a return to Parkhead.

Celtic owner Dermot Desmond has been in Glasgow over the last few days and talks have escalated in a bid to take Rodgers back to the club.

The Bhoys have offered him a contract that would see him earn more than his previous stint at Parkhead.

Celtic have looked at other options but Rodgers has emerged as the clear favourite of Desmond and the rest of the board.

The 50-year-old also had an offer from Leeds United but he is not interested in managing in the Championship.

Rodgers is prepared to return to Celtic and would be on a bumper contract if everything gets finalised.

Celtic are reportedly looking to finalise his return to the club by the end of this week.