Chelsea are not currently negotiating for either Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana or Brighton custodian Robert Sanchez amid the Blues’ plans to bolster their goalkeeping ranks this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

The London side appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their permanent manager recently and they are looking to realign their bloated squad this summer.

The Blues are set to offload several players following their calamitous campaign in the recently-concluded season.

They are also credited with interest in a number of players in a bid to reorganise their options on the pitch, and Onana and Sanchez are among them.

And it has been claimed in some quarters that Chelsea are in negotiations to sign Brighton shot-stopper Sanchez as part of their process of adding to their goalkeeping ranks.

However, it is now suggested that the Stamford Bridge outfit are not negotiating for either Onana or Sanchez as they have other priorities to meet for the time being.

It is also suggested that Pochettino is happy to march forward with Kepa Arrizabalaga as the Blues’ number one next season, albeit Edouard Mendy’s future at Stamford Bridge is uncertain.

Now it remains to be seen whether Chelsea will eventually shift their focus to the custodians they are interested in or not.