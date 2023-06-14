Portsmouth and Sunderland linked midfielder Terry Devlin is likely to move away this summer as the player’s side are resigned to not holding on to him, according to The News.

Pompey are in the process of revamping their squad this summer, as they are eying pushing for promotion next term after missing out on clinching a playoffs spot in the recently-concluded season.

Sunderland, on the other hand, are looking to return to the fold of the English top flight after a six-year hiatus and are keen to bolster their options ahead of next season’s campaign.

And both John Mousinho and Tony Mowbray’s sides have been linked with Devlin, who is currently plying his trade at Northern Ireland Premiership outfit Glentoran.

Now it is claimed that Devlin is likely to leave Glentoran this summer as the Northern Ireland outfit have accepted that they are no longer able to keep hold of the midfielder considering the growing number of admirers for him.

The midfield prospect made 32 league appearances for his side last season and established himself as one of the fan favourites, but Glentoran are resigned to Devlin’s exit from the club nevertheless.

The jury is still out on where the 19-year-old midfielder will end up this summer amid intensified admiration of him.

But all eyes will be on Portsmouth and Sunderland to see whether they will finally approach Glentoran for their energetic teenager or turn their attention elsewhere.