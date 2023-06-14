Lazio’s pursuit of Arsenal midfielder Jorginho hinges on the Serie A outfit selling players despite them being keen on the Italy international, it has been claimed in Italy.

Jorginho, 31, joined Mikel Arteta’s side from Chelsea in January for £12m and made 14 Premier League appearances for the Gunners in the recently-concluded season.

But his future at the Emirates Stadium is in doubt as the London-based side are said to be considering him as surplus to requirements after only a six-month association with the Italy international.

The midfielder has potential suitors after him and Lazio are one of them, amid the London outfit’s plans to realign their midfield ranks this summer.

The Serie A giants are eyeing reuniting Jorginho with Maurizio Sarri as the two previously worked together at Napoli and Chelsea.

But according to Italian outlet Lalaziosiamonoi.it, Lazio’s pursuit of Jorginho is contingent on the Italian side selling their redundant players and any potential attempt for the Italian midfielder could happen later in the summer transfer window.

It was also claimed earlier this month that Jorginho’s wage at Arsenal stands in the way of Lazio’s move for the 31-year-old despite their interest in him.

Arsenal are now in pole position to secure Declan Rice’s services, besides being linked with other players, including Moises Caicedo.

And it remains to be seen now whether the Gunners will successfully jettison Jorginho in the summer, with Sarri’s side remaining on their toes.