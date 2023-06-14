Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has insisted that Brendan Rodgers is going back to Celtic because he does not want to gamble his reputation in the Championship.

Celtic are closing in on a deal to reappoint Rodgers as their manager after Ange Postecoglou vacated the position after he left the club for Tottenham Hotspur.

Rodgers had great success at Celtic when he led the club to win back-to-back domestic trebles, including going unbeaten for a full domestic campaign, before he left for Leicester City in February 2019.

The Foxes let him go in early April as the Northern Irishman failed to guide Leicester out of the relegation zone.

Jordan stressed that Rodgers is on the brink of making a Celtic return because he is afraid to risk his reputation in the English second tier.

“I can’t make sense of Brendan Rodgers in this decision going back to Celtic not because I have any disregard for Celtic”, Jordan said on talkSPORT.

“He left Celtic because he wanted to go back to the Premier League.

“And I am not suggesting that you don’t go back somewhere, more often it doesn’t tend to work, but there may be exceptions and this might be it.

“I would assume that the offers he is getting are outside of the Premier League and subsequently he doesn’t want to take that step because if he doesn’t make it work then he is classified as a Championship manager that didn’t make it work.

“So, by going to Celtic, he is still performing in an elite league that has European football and if he does okay in the Champions League, maybe drop into the Europa League and go deep in that competition then gets some credibility and credence from that.

“But it’s a strange departure from the direction of travel that I would have assumed Brendan Rodgers would have gone on.”

Rodgers was one of the potential candidates to take charge of newly-relegated Leeds United in the Championship.