Manchester United and West Ham have joined the race for Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson this summer, it has been claimed in Spain.

Jackson struggled in the first half of the recently concluded campaign but ended the season with a bang.

He scored nine goals in his last eight La Liga appearances and that has catapulted him onto the radar of a few big clubs in Europe.

Chelsea have already been linked with an interest in the forward in their pursuit of an attacker but there is more Premier League interest in him.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Manchester United and West Ham are also interested in the striker.

His representatives are in touch with the two Premier League sides over taking their client to England this summer.

Manchester United are in the market for a striker and are considering several names on their wish list.

David Moyes wants to sign a new striker for his squad as Gianluca Scamacca is expected to leave West Ham.

Villarreal are prepared to sell if a club are prepared to pay a fee of €38m for Jackson this summer.