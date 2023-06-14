Leeds United did not have a project prepared to show their potential managerial candidate, Brendan Rodgers, in the midst of a takeover by 49ers Enterprises, according to Football Scotland.

The Whites suffered a tumultuous last season with a series of managerial changes and relegation to the Championship.

Leeds parted ways with their football director, Victor Orta, last season and have yet to appoint a new sporting director.

Currently, Leeds are going through an ownership change as an American company, 49ers Enterprise, have agreed to a full takeover of the club.

The Yorkshire outfit have been linked with several managerial candidates in recent weeks with former Leicester City manager Rodgers being one of them.

Scottish giants Celtic are keen to appoint the 50-year-old as their new manager and they are closing in on agreeing a deal with Rodgers.

It has been suggested that Leeds are planning a last-minute hijacking of a deal to make a final push to appoint Rodgers as their boss.

However, it has been claimed that Leeds are so wrapped up in their takeover plan that they have failed to present a project in front of the former Celtic boss.

Leeds are also looking at Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan and former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke for managerial role.