Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund has also emerged as an option for Chelsea in their pursuit of a striker this summer, according to the Evening Standard.

The Dane’s future at Atalanta looks increasingly away from the Italian club after just one season in Bergamo.

Manchester United have held talks with Atalanta and the player’s representatives over a transfer and the player himself is a self-proclaimed Red Devils fan.

Erik ten Hag has also personally spoken with the 20-year-old over video calls in order to convince him to move to Old Trafford.

But it has been claimed that even Chelsea are considering making a move for the striker this summer.

Chelsea are in the market for a forward and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen has been their number-one target.

However, getting him out of Napoli is likely to be complicated as the Serie A champions do not want to sell the Nigerian.

The Blues have identified alternatives and Hojlund is one of the strikers the club are considering making a move for.

For now Manchester United are leading the race for him but Chelsea have their eyes on him if moves for other targets fail to materialise.