The Dane’s future at Atalanta looks increasingly away from the Italian club after just one season in Bergamo.
Manchester United have held talks with Atalanta and the player’s representatives over a transfer and the player himself is a self-proclaimed Red Devils fan.
Erik ten Hag has also personally spoken with the 20-year-old over video calls in order to convince him to move to Old Trafford.
But it has been claimed that even Chelsea are considering making a move for the striker this summer.
Chelsea are in the market for a forward and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen has been their number-one target.
However, getting him out of Napoli is likely to be complicated as the Serie A champions do not want to sell the Nigerian.
The Blues have identified alternatives and Hojlund is one of the strikers the club are considering making a move for.
For now Manchester United are leading the race for him but Chelsea have their eyes on him if moves for other targets fail to materialise.