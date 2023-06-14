 

The Dane’s future at Atalanta looks increasingly away from the Italian club after just one season in Bergamo.

 

Manchester United have held talks with Atalanta and the player’s representatives over a transfer and the player himself is a self-proclaimed Red Devils fan.

 

 

Erik ten Hag has also personally spoken with the 20-year-old over video calls in order to convince him to move to Old Trafford.

 

But it has been claimed that even Chelsea are considering making a move for the striker this summer.

 

 

Chelsea are in the market for a forward and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen has been their number-one target.

 

However, getting him out of Napoli is likely to be complicated as the Serie A champions do not want to sell the Nigerian.

 

 

The Blues have identified alternatives and Hojlund is one of the strikers the club are considering making a move for.

 

For now Manchester United are leading the race for him but Chelsea have their eyes on him if moves for other targets fail to materialise.

 