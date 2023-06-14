Juventus star Adrien Rabiot, who is also a Manchester United target, will take some time before he makes a decision regarding his future.

The 28-year-old midfielder has been a key part of Juventus’ midfield since his arrival in 2019.

Rabiot’s contract with the Italian outfit will expire at the end of June and Juventus are keen on keeping him.

The Bianconeri have offered the Frenchman a one-year extension, which Rabiot has yet to accept.

English giants Manchester United showed interest in Rabiot last summer and the Red Devils have retained their interest in the midfielder.

It has been suggested that Manchester United held talks with the Frenchman’s representatives regarding a summer move.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Rabiot has not yet made a final decision about his future and will take some time before doing so.

Erik ten Hag wants to strengthen his midfield and it remains to be seen whether Rabiot will be part of it next season.