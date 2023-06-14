Newcastle United have the edge over Tottenham Hotspur in the race for Leicester City star James Maddison, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

The 26-year-old midfielder is expected to leave this summer after Leicester’s relegation last season.

Maddison has one year left on his contract with the Foxes and Leicester are willing to cash in on the midfielder.

Newcastle have been in the hunt for Maddison since last summer and Eddie Howe’s side are keen to add him to their squad in the ongoing transfer window.

Tottenham are another candidate in the race for the English midfielder’s signature and deem Maddison to be the right fit for their squad.

Leicester value the midfielder in the range of €60m, which Tottenham are reluctant to meet.

However, Newcastle are claimed to have a slight advantage in the race over Spurs as they deem Leicester’s asking price for the midfielder fair.

Both teams are currently in contact with the player’s agent and Maddison is also in favour of a move out of the King Power Stadium.