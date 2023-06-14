Newcastle United would make Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella the highest earner at the club if they can pull off a deal to sign him, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Magpies are planning their summer transfer activity around two midfielders as they wish to free Bruno Guimaraes so that he can play further up the pitch.

They are already pushing for a cut-price deal for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison and are pondering a second option.

The Inter midfielder has been floated as an option and the Magpies are keen on completing a move soon.

The Barella deal is expected to cost Newcastle United somewhere around £50m.

Once the Magpies manage to get the deal over the line they plan to make him their highest earner.

Barella has been an important member of Inter Milan’s first-team since joining them in 2020 having helped them win one Serie A and two Copa Italias.

He was involved in the Champions League final against Manchester City this month, though they fell just short, losing 1-0 in the end.

He eventually ended the season with 52 appearances overall managing 19 goal contributions overall.