Nottingham Forest are well aware of growing interest from multiple Premier League clubs in their homegrown striker Brennan Johnson, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 22-year-old played a key role in Nottingham Forest securing Premier League survival this season.

In fact, he missed none of his side’s 38 league games, finishing the season with eight goals and three assists.

His performances did not go unnoticed with multiple clubs showing interest in luring him away from the City Ground.

Brentford tabled as many as three bids for the player in January 2022 but failed with each of them.

They have been hot on the heels of Johnson since then and have gone on to table yet another bid, believed to be in the region of £30m.

Forest, who are aware of other growing potential interest in the player, have rejected that offer as well as they feel that it falls short of their valuation for Johnson.

Aston Villa under Unai Emery and West Ham under David Moyes have also shown interest in the player in recent months.

Johnson, who signed a contract extension with the Tricky Trees in July last year, still has three years left on his current deal.