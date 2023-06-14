Nottingham Forest are interested in getting their hands on Manchester City winger Carlos Borges this summer, according to ESPN.

The 19-year-old winger made a big impact in Premier League 2 last season, scoring 21 times and laying on eleven assists in 24 league games.

His performances for the Manchester City Under-21s earned him the Premier League 2 Player of the Year award last season.

Borges has a year left on his contract with Manchester City and Forest are keen to snare him away from the Etihad this summer.

The Midlands club want to bolster their attacking options and the Portuguese has attracted their interest.

Manchester City value him at somewhere around £11m but a decision on his future has not been made yet.

Steve Cooper is keen to add to his attacking options ahead of next season as they were one of the Premier League’s lowest scorers.

However, talks are still at an early stage and Borges could still sign a new contract with Manchester City and go out on a loan deal.