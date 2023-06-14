Nottingham Forest have made Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson a priority signing, though any potential deal with the Red Devils will be dependent on David de Gea signing a new contract, according to the Daily Telegraph.

After surviving a relegation scare last season, the Tricky Trees are looking to make good use of the summer transfer window in order to strengthen their existing unit.

A number of signings have been lined up with the Manchester United goalkeeper being looked upon as a priority signing.

The Manchester United academy graduate spent last season at the City Ground, enjoying an impressive first half of the campaign before picking up a thigh injury that ended his season.

Steve Cooper brought in Keylor Navas as a replacement in January, though his loan spell from Paris Saint-Germain is set to come to an end at the end of this month.

Forest are therefore keen on Henderson, who managed six clean sheets in 18 appearances for them.

However, Manchester United would only allow Henderson to leave if their current number one De Gea signs a new contract at Old Trafford.

Henderson still has two years left on his contract with his childhood club, but may be keen to join Forest permanently.