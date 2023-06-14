Jobe Bellingham believes that Sunderland are the perfect club for his development given the clear indication they have given for young players to move there and develop.

On a day when England international Jude Bellingham moved to Real Madrid for a fee in the region of £88.5m, his younger brother also switched allegiance after the Black Cats managed to reach an agreement with Birmingham City.

The Birmingham City academy graduate though will only be able to finalise the move once he returns from international duty with England Under-18s.

Giving an explanation regarding his choice to opt for Sunderland, the teenager insisted that he saw a clear pathway to the first-team for youngsters at the Stadium of Light.

“I’m delighted to sign for Sunderland AFC and I can’t wait to get started”, Bellingham told Sunderland’s official website.

“The opportunity for young players to move here and progress is clear, so I believe this is the perfect Club for me to continue my development.”

Thanking his former club Birmingham City, Bellingham added: “I’m grateful to everyone at Birmingham City for their support over the past 11 years and I wish them the best for the future, as I begin the next chapter of my career at the Stadium of Light.”

A product of Birmingham City’s youth academy, Bellingham was promoted to senior level back in 2021 and managed 26 appearances for the club.