Southampton want a big fee from the departure of Chelsea and Manchester United target Romeo Lavia despite their relegation from the Premier League, according to The Athletic.

The 19-year-old midfielder was a standout performer in a poor Southampton side that got relegated from the top flight last season.

Lavia is almost certain to leave the Saints this summer due to interest from several clubs in the Premier League.

Manchester United have identified him as a long-term replacement for Casemiro and Chelsea are also keen to get their hands on the teenage midfielder.

But it has been claimed that Southampton are not prepared to accept a cut-price fee for the youngster despite their relegation.

The Saints want somewhere around £50m this summer before agreeing to sell the young midfielder in the ongoing transfer window.

Manchester City inserted a £40m buy-back clause in the agreement with Southampton but it will only come into effect next year.

The south coast club want more than what Manchester City would have to pay to get Lavia back in 2024.

Southampton believe that the teenager’s talent warrants a big price, especially with big Premier League clubs chasing him.