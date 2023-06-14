West Ham United could join the race for Tottenham Hotspur target Roger Ibanez and discuss the player during their talks regarding the Gianluca Scamacca deal.

The 24-year-old is a regular starter in Jose Mourinho’s defence and last season helped his team reach the Europa League final.

Ibanez’s performance has drawn attention from several clubs, with Atletico Madrid and Tottenham being the top candidates for his signature.

The centre-back has two years left on his contract and Roma want a fee in the region of €25 to €28m for Ibanez.

Now it has been claimed that West Ham are also interested in the 24-year-old Brazilian.

And the Hammers could discuss Ibanez with Roma’s representatives during their meeting regarding Scamacca, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

Due to Tammy Abraham’s knee injury, Roma are looking for a striker in the market and they have identified the West Ham star as their ideal candidate.

Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto is set to hold a discussion regarding Scamacca and it remains to be seen whether they can find a solution for Ibanez as well.