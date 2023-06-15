Brighton are interested in Tottenham Hotspur target Conor Gallagher and Chelsea are open to selling the player, according to Talksport.

Chelsea are expected to trim their squad this summer to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations and Gallagher might be one of the players to go out in the ongoing window.

The 23-year-old impressed during his loan spell with Crystal Palace in the 2021/22 campaign but failed to establish himself as a regular in the Chelsea squad last season.

Several Premier League clubs are interested in acquiring Gallagher’s services this summer and Tottenham are one of them.

However, Spurs are set to face competition from Brighton who are also keen to take the Gallagher to the Amex Stadium.

Chelsea are also willing to let the 23-year-old midfielder go if the right offer comes in, as they want to raise funds for Mauricio Pochettino’s squad rebuild in the ongoing window.

Robert De Zerbi’s exciting brand of football suits Gallagher and Brighton can also offer European football next season.

Chelsea are yet to receive an official bid for the midfielder and it remains to be seen what lies ahead for Gallagher this summer.