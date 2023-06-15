Burnley have made contact with Manchester City for Sergio Gomez but the player would prefer to stay with the Premier League champions over a loan move, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The 22-year-old left-back joined Manchester City on a four-year deal from Belgian side Anderlecht last summer.

Gomez played a bit part role in the Cityzens’ recently concluded season, making 23 outings in all competitions.

This summer, Vincent Kompany’s freshly promoted Burnley are trying to strengthen their squad to avoid the drop.

Burnley are in the transfer market for a left-back and they have identified Gomez as a perfect fit.

Kompany is also an admirer of the Manchester City man and the Clarets have made contact with treble winners regarding a season-long loan deal for the 22-year-old.

However, it has been claimed that Gomez would prefer to stay with his current club and try to impress Pep Guardiola in pre-season to get into his plan for the upcoming campaign.

Now it remains to be seen whether Burnley will be able to convince Gomez to make a move to Turf Moor or they will shift their attention to other targets.