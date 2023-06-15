Inter are insistent that Newcastle United target Nicolo Barella is not for sale with the executive team and the owners on the same page about not selling him this summer.

Newcastle have made an ambitious move to try and snare Barella away from the Serie A giants in the ongoing transfer window.

Eddie Howe wants a top player at the base of his midfield and the Italy international has been identified as that top-drawer option by the Magpies.

They are prepared to offer somewhere around €60m to take Barella to St. James’ Park this summer but they are facing a determined Inter in the transfer trenches.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri are clear about not wanting to sell Barella this summer.

The Inter executive team and the owners consider him as someone who is not for sale in the ongoing transfer window

It has been suggested that Inter consider the midfielder as a priceless commodity who is a fundamental player of Simone Inzaghi.

Barella rejected offers from Roma and Napoli to join Inter in 2019 and has emerged as a dressing-room leader since then.

Inter need to sell a couple of players to balance their books but the Italy midfielder is not the one they are ready to move on.

The 26-year-old is also happy at the San Siro and has shown no inclination to leave despite Newcastle reportedly being ready to make him the club’s highest-paid player.