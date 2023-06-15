Atalanta striker Sam Lammers will sign a contract with Rangers today ahead of completing a move to the Glasgow giants, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

The 26-year-old forward is set to leave Atalanta on a free transfer after being on their books for three years.

He had loan spells at Eintracht Frankfurt, Empoli and Sampdoria but is now set to arrive in Scotland this summer.

Rangers have an agreement in place to sign him and Lammers even underwent a scheduled medical with the club on Wednesday.

It has been claimed that the forward will sign a contract to become a Rangers player later today.

A four-year contract has already been agreed worth €4m in total and he is on the verge of joining Rangers.

Michael Beale has been keen to add to his forward options this summer following a disappointing season.

He and his Rangers side will be under pressure to push Celtic next season and Beale will hope that Lammers makes an impact on the team’s fortunes.