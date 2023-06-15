Nottingham Forest could still sell Aston Villa, Brentford, Everton and West Ham target Brennan Johnson this summer due to FFP reasons, according to The Athletic.

Johnson scored eight times and laid on three assists last season and played a big part in Forest surviving in the Premier League.

There is considerable interest amongst Premier League clubs in the Forest winger and his future at the City Ground is under the scanner.

Forest have already rejected a £30m offer from Brentford who are keen to take the winger to London this summer.

But Johnson definitely has a price on his head as Forest are worried about their FFP calculations.

The club are actively looking to sell players this summer after their splurge last year when they bought an entirely new squad.

Johnson is a player they do not want to sell but could listen to offers for given the high transfer fee he could attract.

Aston Villa and West Ham have their eyes on him and Everton also have a long-standing interest in the winger.

Johnson could be sold but for a fee much bigger than the £30m bid Brentford tabled for him.