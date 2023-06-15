Inter Milan star and Chelsea target Andre Onana would be in favour of a move to Manchester United over the London outfit, according to the Guardian.

David de Gea won the Golden Glove in the recently concluded Premier League season, but his inconsistency has been criticised.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is keen to bring in a new number-one at Old Trafford and they are in the market for a goalkeeper.

Inter Milan goalkeeper Onana, who joined the Nerrazuri last summer, turned some heads with his performances this season.

The 27-year-old has piqued interest from several European outfits, including Premier League sides Chelsea and Manchester United.

Onana has been on the radar of the Reds Devils for a while and Ten Hag’s side have decided to compete with the Blues in the pursuit of acquiring the signature of the Cameroonian international.

The Inter Milan star is also said to be in favour of a move to Old Trafford over Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The Serie A giants have slapped a €70m price tag on Onana and Manchester United have yet to submit an official bid for the player.

Ten Hag worked with Onana at Ajax and his ability on the ball suits the Manchester United manager’s playing style.