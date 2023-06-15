Birmingham City are closing in on a deal to sign Leeds United attacker Tyler Roberts on a permanent deal this summer, according to The Athletic.

Roberts spent last season on loan at Queens Park Rangers and scored three times in 18 appearances for the club.

He did not play a league game after January but he did enough to attract the attention of Birmingham City.

The attacker has a year left on his contract at Leeds but is considered surplus to requirements at Elland Road.

A deal is close to getting agreed upon after the two clubs had positive discussions over a fee and potential add-ons.

The move to St. Andrew’s is also attractive for Roberts who is aware that he does not have a future at Leeds.

The two clubs are close to working out a deal and Roberts is expected to complete a move to Birmingham soon.

He is one of several departures expected at Leeds this summer as the club stare towards a squad overhaul after getting relegated from the Premier League.