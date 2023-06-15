Roberts spent last season on loan at Queens Park Rangers and scored three times in 18 appearances for the club.
He did not play a league game after January but he did enough to attract the attention of Birmingham City.
The attacker has a year left on his contract at Leeds but is considered surplus to requirements at Elland Road.
A deal is close to getting agreed upon after the two clubs had positive discussions over a fee and potential add-ons.
The move to St. Andrew’s is also attractive for Roberts who is aware that he does not have a future at Leeds.
The two clubs are close to working out a deal and Roberts is expected to complete a move to Birmingham soon.
He is one of several departures expected at Leeds this summer as the club stare towards a squad overhaul after getting relegated from the Premier League.