Sevilla director of football Monchi is set to force his move to Aston Villa by paying part of the compensation fee to the Spanish outfit, it has been claimed in Spain.

The Villans are in the process of reorganising their hierarchical setup following their CEO as well as director of football Christian Purslow’s announcement to step down from his position.

The Premier League outfit turned their attention towards getting Monchi after Mateu Alemany did a U-turn and decided to stay at Barcelona earlier this summer.

However, it is said that Aston Villa have agreed with the Spanish side to pay a compensation fee for Monchi, who previously worked at AS Roma.

And according to Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo, the Spaniard is willing to pay a part of the agreed fee to pave the way for his move to the Birmingham-based outfit.

Sevilla are set to get somewhere around €3.1m from Monchi’s impending departure, of which the Villa will pay €2.5m and the Spaniard will fork out the rest of the amount.

Monchi previously worked with Unai Emery at Sevilla and now it is suggested that their reunion is imminent.

It remains to be seen how Monchi operates at Aston Villa if his move to Birmingham does materialise eventually.