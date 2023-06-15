Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto is trying to understand the level of interest Tottenham and West Ham have in Giallorossi defender Roger Ibanez this summer.

Pinto arrived in London on Wednesday night and has a packed schedule where he will be meeting representatives of several Premier League clubs.

Roma are interested in signing Gianluca Scamacca on an initial loan and the club’s sporting director is reportedly scheduled to meet West Ham.

Pinto is also looking to hold an audience of several clubs over Roma players who could also be sold this summer.

And according to Gazzetta dello Sport, he is keen to determine how serious Ibanez’s suitors in the Premier League are about signing him.

West Ham are interested in the Roma defender and Pinto is expected to discuss his name while holding talks about Scamacca.

The Roma sporting director is also expected to meet Tottenham who have their eyes on Ibanez as well.

The Serie A giants are looking for somewhere around €30m from the centre-back’s departure this summer.

But it has been claimed that Roma are likely to sell if they get a fee of €22m to €25m plus bonuses.