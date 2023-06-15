Inter Milan have made an enquiry about Tottenham Hotspur target David Raya amid their fear of losing their number one Andre Onana this summer, according to the Guardian.

Spurs appointed Ange Postecoglou recently as their manager and the London-based club are looking to bolster their squad ahead of next season’s campaign.

They are currently prioritising bringing in a new goalkeeping face to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and have zeroed in on Brentford stand-out Raya.

But Spurs are not willing to fork out the £40m transfer fee set by the Bees for the Spanish shot-stopper despite their ongoing negotiations with their London counterparts.

Now it is claimed that Italian giants Inter Milan have made a probe for Raya amidst talk of Onana leaving the Nerazzurri this summer for either Chelsea or Manchester United.

However, the Serie A giants are expected not to succeed in any of their potential attempts to rope in the Spaniard following Raya’s revelation of feeling settled in London.

Besides, their budgetary constraints are also likely to be a stumbling while going up against a Premier League side for a target.

On the other hand, the Spaniard’s revelation has become a shot in the arm for Postecoglou’s side and they will be hoping to get their targeted player this summer.

Raya’s staggering 148 saves in the Premier League last season made him one of the most sought-after goalkeepers.

Spurs are close to agreeing on a deal for Raya but it remains to be seen whether Inter Milan could swoop in and hijack the move.