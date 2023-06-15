Sunderland’s chances of re-signing Amad Diallo on loan this summer have suffered a blow as Manchester United are likely to be keener on seeing him play in the Premier League next season, according to The Athletic.

Amad had a stellar last season at Sunderland where he was the standout player in a side that lost in the semifinals of the promotion playoffs in the Championship.

The winger emerged as a cult hero at the Stadium of Light and enjoyed working under Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray.

The Black Cats are keen to get him back on loan this summer as well but it seems Manchester United have other plans.

It has been claimed that Erik ten Hag will assess Amad during pre-season before making any call on his future.

However, even if they decide to loan him out, Manchester United are likely to push for a move to a Premier League club.

The Red Devils want Amad to perform week in week out in the top flight of English football after proving himself in the Championship.

Sunderland’s defeat to Luton Town in the playoff semifinals is likely to cost them getting the winger back on loan this summer.