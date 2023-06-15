Swansea City managerial target Chris Davies is set to join Tottenham as new manager Ange Postecoglou’s backroom staff, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Following the appointment of the Greek manager as a permanent replacement for Antonio Conte, the Lilywhites are looking to equip the 57-year-old with his backroom staff.

The Tottenham board have informed Postecoglou that he can bring in two coaches from outside the club and Davies is seen as one of them.

Davies worked as an assistant to Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City and has most recently been linked with the manager’s job at Swansea City.

The Swans are currently preparing for life without Russell Martin, who is set to take on the manager’s role at Southampton.

Postecoglou was initially keen on his former assistants at Celtic, John Kennedy and Gavin Strachan, who the Bhoys are reluctant to lose.

Hence the focus is on Davies along with former Swansea City and Reading boss Paul Clement.

Tottenham are also likely to keep hold of Ryan Mason as yet another member of the manager’s backroom staff.