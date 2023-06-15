Atalanta have rejected a €35m bid for Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund from an unnamed Premier League outfit, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 20-year-old centre-forward joined Atalanta last summer from Sturm Graz for a transfer fee in the region of €17m.

In the recently concluded season, Hojlund scored nine goals while laying out four assists in 32 Serie A outings.

His impressive performances in Atalanta colours have drawn interest from Premier League giants Manchester United, who are actively in search of number nine.

It has been suggested that the Red Devils have ended their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and have shifted their attention to other targets.

Hojlund has four more years left in his contract and Manchester United might have to dig deep in their pockets to sign the centre-forward.

And according to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, Atalanta received a €35m bid for Hojlund from an unnamed Premier League outfit, which the Italian outfit rejected.

Manchester United have had deep discussions with Hojlund’s camp and the player has even spoken to manager Erik ten Hag.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will be able to get their hands on Hojlund or whether some other team will snatch him in the summer.