Nikola Vlasic has urged West Ham to sell him to Torino this summer and has no intention of returning to his parent club, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Hammers loaned out Vlasic to Torino last summer and he made 34 appearances in Serie A last season for the Italian club.

Torino have an option to buy the player in the ongoing transfer window but it is unclear whether they want to pay the agreed fee.

The Italian club are believed to be keen to renegotiate the terms and pay a lower fee to West Ham for Vlasic this summer.

According to TuttoSport, Vlasic is doing his part by trying to convince West Ham to let him join Torino on a permanent deal.

He has spoken to David Moyes and officials in the West Ham executive and has urged them to sell him to the Italian club.

The attacking midfielder is clear about wanting to continue at Torino after enjoying a fine loan spell.

The Croatian has no plans to return to West Ham this summer and is waiting for the Hammers to act on his plea in the coming weeks.