West Ham have received a huge transfer boost in their pursuit of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, as Inter Milan are set to turn their attention to Davide Frattesi, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Serbian midfielder has been regularly linked with a move away from Lazio for several windows, but the Italian club have managed to keep hold of him.

He is entering the final year of his contract with Lazio, and this has led to suggestions that the Italian outfit are trying to cash in on their star man this summer.

West Ham are on the look for a midfielder in the market as they are likely to lose their star midfielder Declan Rice this summer and the Serbian has been linked with a move to east London.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter Milan are giving preference to Frattesi rather than Milinkovic-Savic and it paves the way for West Ham over a potential move for the Lazio man.

Lazio has already set their asking price for their star Serbian, which is around €40m.

It has been claimed that the Nerazzuri are walking away from Milinkovic-Savic, as Lazio want only cash for him, while a player swap plus money is an option to acquire Frattesi.

It remains to be seen if West Ham will take this opportunity to make an attempt to bring the 28-year-old Serbian to the London Stadium.