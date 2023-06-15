West Ham are still uncertain about letting their forward Gianluca Scamacca leave amid a sincere approach from Roma for the Italian, according to the Daily Express.

Roma general manager Tiago Pinto has already flown to London to discuss a potential move to take Scamacca on a loan-to-buy deal.

The Giallorossi are looking to replace injured Tammy Abraham who is set to miss the upcoming six months of football due to a knee injury.

They have identified former Sassuolo forward Scamacca, who had an injury-riddled season in West Ham and is currently recovering from a knee problem.

It has been suggested that West Ham are still hopeful about Scamacca’s future with them and therefore they are reluctant to let him leave.

It has been also claimed that the Europa Conference League winners are considering keeping hold of the Italian as the future of Michail Antonio’s stay at the London Stadium is uncertain.

Scamacca struggled to meet his expectations in the recently-concluded Premier League season as he only managed to score three times in his 16 appearances.

It remains to be seen what the club decide for Scamacca and if they will fight to keep their Italian striker for the upcoming season.